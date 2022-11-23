'The Game': Paramount+ Reveals Season 2 Trailer of Football Series

The Game returns for an all-new season right before Christmas. Paramount+ recently released a trailer for Season 2 of The Game, and the new season will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 15 with the first two episodes of the 10-episode season. A new episode will premiere weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.

The Game, which is a revival series based on The CW/BET 2006 series of the same name, takes look at Black culture through the prism of Pro Football. The characters tackle several topics, including racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love. The Game stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman. Guest stars returning to the series include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. NBA champion Rick Fox also makes an appearance in the series.

Last year, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Chanchez about The Game returning after a six-year hiatus. "Well, my first initial instinct, and this is something that had been in the works for about three years now," Chanchez told PopCulture. "We had actually been talking to different networks and different homes for the show and a few other ones they were going to happen, they fell through based of whatever the reasons are. And so to fast forward to the Paramont+ days, where we get an opportunity to do this here, this was a really unexpected world, though.

"This way that we're doing it, it is a really unexpected way to do it, in my opinion. Because it kind of, it shifts the world on its head with the way we're shooting the show now. But the familiar, the familiarity of it is these characters that we've grown up watching Tasha and Malik."

The original run of The Game began in 2006 on The CW and it's a spinoff series of UPN's Girlfriends. The show moved to BET in 2011 and went on to run for a total of nine seasons and 147 episodes. Some of the cast members featured in the original run include Tia Mowry, Brittany Daniel, Lauren London and Brandy.