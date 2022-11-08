'The Calling': How David E. Kelley's New Peacock Crime Drama Will 'Flip the Script' (Exclusive)

The Calling, David E. Kelley's new crime drama directed and executive produced by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson, offers a "fresh" take on police procedurals with an "unfamiliar" protagonist. Ahead of The Calling's Nov. 10 premiere on Peacock, Kelley's producing partner Matthew Tinker and his fellow executive producer Jason Horwitch opened up to PopCulture.com about creating a crime drama that's completely unique in a "Law & Order world."

The Calling follows NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by his deep spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his humanity when what seems like a routine investigation gets turned upside down.

"On the surface, you may see a cop show in New York City and go, 'I know what this is,'" Horwitch told PopCulture. "And so what's fun to do as writers and producers is to flip the script ... and come in with a character who's in a familiar place, but as just so unfamiliar in and of himself." Having a protagonist who brings a different sense of empathy and compassion to his investigation "feels fresh" to Tinker.

"I feel like the character of Avi is an answer to detectives that we might have seen 20 years ago," he continued, using The Shield's Vic Mackey smashing someone's face in with a phone book as an example. "Twenty years have passed. Look at all the damage and all the violence that's happened in that 20 years. I feel like Avi is an answer to that," Tinker reflected. "Maybe there's a different way to go. Maybe it's not smashing somebody's face with a telephone book. Maybe it's listening to them and hearing them, and giving them a chance to atone and really seeing people."

The Calling also stars Juliana Canfield as Detective Janine Harris, a newly-minted detective who looks to Avi as a mentor to help her master her craft; Karen Robinson as Captain Kathleen Davies, a tough, no-nonsense public servant with a heart of understanding; and Michael Mosley as Detective Earl Malzone, a veteran cop whose sense of humor hides a fear that his best days are behind him. The Calling is available to stream on Peacock on Nov. 10.