‘The Boys’ Prequel Adds 4 More to Cast

Vought Rising’s cast is getting bigger.

Deadline reports that The Boys prequel series has added four actors in recurring roles.

Starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, the series is described as “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” Details for the characters are being kept under wraps.

Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) // Aya Cash (Stormfront)

Alongside Ackles and Cash, series regulars include Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jordan Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Brian J. Smith, and Rickey Stafferi. The recurring cast consists of Cecily Strong, Mark Pellegrino, Eric Johnson, and Annie Shapero. Keep reading to see who else is joining the recurring cast for Vought Rising.

Aaron Douglas

Aaron Douglas is known for his role as Chief Galen Tyrol in Battlestar Galactica, Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance, and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan. He can currently be seen in Fox’s Murder in a Small Town as Sid Sokolowsi. Additional credits include The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker, My Christmas Hero, Double Life, The Wedding Cottage, ElfQuest: Journey to Sorrow’s End, Thunderbird, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Van Helsing, Imposters, and The Flash.

David Hewlett

David Hewlett appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix in 2022 as Masson, and also reccured in Stargate SG-1 as Dr. Rodney McKay. Recent credits include Mistletoe Murders, Levels, Writing a Love Song, See, Nightmare Alley, Departure, Clarice, Turkey Drop, Lucky Day, Hudson & Rex, and Murdaugh Mysteries.

Raphael Sbarge

Raphael Sbarge is best known for his role as Dr. Archie Hopper/Jiminy Cricket throughout ABC’s Once Upon a Time’s seven-season run. Additional credits include Risky Business, Murder in the First, HBO Max’s new series Task, Bleecker, The Resident, Longmire, and Law & Order: SVU, among others.

Romi Shraiter

Romi Shraiter can most recently be seen in Netflix’s hit show Ginny & Georgia, portraying Samantha. Filming recently kicked off on the fourth season, but it’s unknown if and how Vought Rising will conflict with it. Shraiter also appeared on an episode of the miniseries Little Bird in 2023, but Ginny & Georgia was her first major role.

Vought Rising is produced by Acles and Cash, with The Boys EP Paul Grellong serving as showrunner and executive producer. The Boys creator Eric Kripke is also executive producing alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Daric Robertson, and Michaela Starr. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.