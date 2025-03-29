‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and 4 More TV Shows Roku Channel Just Added in March 2025

Roku Channel promised some “nostalgic favourites” and “gripping dramas” with its March catalog additions, and the company delivered. The iconic sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies is now streaming free on the streaming service in Canada, in addition to some dramas from overseas.
Continue on to see the five new TV shows (including The Beverly Hillbillies) just added to Roku Channel in Canada. We’ve included promotional artwork and the official synopsis for each program to give you an idea of what to expect from each series.
Videos by PopCulture.com
1. The Beverly Hillbillies
Official Synopsis: “Join the hilarious adventures of a rural family who strikes it rich and moves to Beverly Hills, bringing their backwoods charm to high society.”
2. The Doctor Blake Mysteries
Official Synopsis: “Follow Dr. Lucien Blake, a brilliant but troubled physician, as he returns to his hometown to solve complex murder cases in this gripping crime drama.”
3. Versailles
Official Synopsis: “A lavish historical drama about King Louis XIV’s ambition to build the most magnificent palace in Europe while facing betrayal, political intrigue, and war.”
4. A Bit of Fry & Laurie
Official Synopsis: “Comedy legends Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie bring their unique wit to this beloved sketch show filled with satire, absurdity, and clever humour.”
5. Shocking Emergency Calls
Official Synopsis: “A jaw-dropping docuseries that takes viewers inside real-life emergency calls, offering a firsthand look at intense and life-changing moments.”