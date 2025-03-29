‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and 4 More TV Shows Roku Channel Just Added in March 2025

Roku Channel promised some “nostalgic favourites” and “gripping dramas” with its March catalog additions, and the company delivered. The iconic sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies is now streaming free on the streaming service in Canada, in addition to some dramas from overseas.

Continue on to see the five new TV shows (including The Beverly Hillbillies) just added to Roku Channel in Canada. We’ve included promotional artwork and the official synopsis for each program to give you an idea of what to expect from each series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. The Beverly Hillbillies

Scene from the television series ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Left to right: Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett; Bea Benaderet as cousin Pearl Bodine; Donna Douglas as Elly May Clampett; Irene Ryan as Granny Daisy Moses; and Max Baer, Jr., as Jethro Bodine. (Credit: Getty Images)

Official Synopsis: “Join the hilarious adventures of a rural family who strikes it rich and moves to Beverly Hills, bringing their backwoods charm to high society.”

2. The Doctor Blake Mysteries

Promotional art for ‘The Doctor Blake Mysteries’ (Credit: December Media)

Official Synopsis: “Follow Dr. Lucien Blake, a brilliant but troubled physician, as he returns to his hometown to solve complex murder cases in this gripping crime drama.”

3. Versailles

Promotional still for ‘Versailles’ (Credit: Roku)

Official Synopsis: “A lavish historical drama about King Louis XIV’s ambition to build the most magnificent palace in Europe while facing betrayal, political intrigue, and war.”

4. A Bit of Fry & Laurie

Promotional artwork for ‘A Bit of Fry & Laurie’ (Credit: Roku)

Official Synopsis: “Comedy legends Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie bring their unique wit to this beloved sketch show filled with satire, absurdity, and clever humour.”

5. Shocking Emergency Calls

Official Synopsis: “A jaw-dropping docuseries that takes viewers inside real-life emergency calls, offering a firsthand look at intense and life-changing moments.”