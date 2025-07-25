‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Episode 6: When Is It Coming Out?

The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 5 may have only released a few weeks ago, but fans seemingly won’t have to wait much longer to catch up with Pomni, Caine, and the rest of the animated characters in Gooseworx’s hit series.

Although there is typically an approximate five-month or so wait between episodes, The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 6 is “coming soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News that there could potentially be a shorter wait between episodes was revealed by Glitch Productions following Episode 5’s release. On X, they teased that “there is a lot more Digital Circus coming soon, we won’t keep you waiting much longer!!” Neither Gooseworx nor Glitch Productions have announced an exact release date for the episode, but the promise that it will be coming sooner rather than later will be welcome news to fans, who are used to waiting several months for fresh content.

Launching on YouTube in October 2023, the Australian indie comedy follows six humans – Pomni, Jax, Ragatha, Gangle, Kinger, and Zooble – who find themselves trapped inside a circus-themed virtual world. Unable to recall their names and details of their pasts, they find themselves trapped in ringmaster Caine’s circus, where they are forced to engage in nonsensical adventures.

Previous episodes of the show have put a spotlight on various characters, and while details for Episode 6 haven’t yet been released, Gooseworx previously revealed that it will largely focus on Jax, the lanky lilac rabbit with the arrogant and aloof attitude voiced by Michael Kovach. Fans will get their first look at the episode at San Diego Comic Con later this month, where a sneak peek will be shown. It’s possible that the episode will be released shortly after.

Along with Kovach, The Amazing Digital Circus’ voice cast features Lizzie Freeman, Amanda Hufford, Marissa Lenti, Sean Chiplock, Ashley Nichols, and Alex Rochon.

The first five episodes of the show are available to stream on Glitch Production’s YouTube channel and also on Netflix as part of a licensing deal inked in September. Episode 6 will be available to stream on both platforms upon its release.