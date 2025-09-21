‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Reunite for New Series

Some stars from That ‘90s Show are reuniting for a new series.

Popternative reports that Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, and Reyn Doi will be starring in a new short-form web series called Road to Healing.

It comes from Donovan and his sister, actress and writer Clare Margaret Donovan, and will be their first original project under their new production company MAD in Hollywood. The series is also produced by Hammersaw LLC, with the Donovan siblings’ environmental nonprofit, Nature’s Negotiators, serving as its fiscal sponsor. Road to Healing is an “irreverent, eco-conscious comedy that sets a new benchmark for sustainable filmmaking on a SAG microbudget.”

That ’90s Show. (L to R) Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Max Donovan as Nate, Callie Haverda as Leia in episode 202 of That ’90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2024

The web series follows a “ragtag group of LA driving instructors forced into insurance-mandated group therapy, where they rehash absurd and chaotic experiences with students, from wannabe influencers and sociopathic gamers to carpool karaoke-obsessed stepsisters. As their personal dramas unfold, rivalries simmer, and their therapist’s own unraveling takes center stage.”

Road to Healing also stars Kyle Secor, Jennifer Sun Bell, Raphael Luce, and Kale Culley, and introduces digital creator and author Haley Grace McCormick, as well as newcomer Maya Boyce. The cast and crew volunteered their time, and 10% of the profits will be going to Nature’s Negotiators in perpetuity. Road to Healing is produced by Joey Simpson, John Landry, and Noah Shelton, with executive producers Erin Acee Donovan, Libby Boyce, and Maya Boyce.

“This is more than a web series, it’s a proof of concept that comedy and climate action can go hand-in-hand,” Clare said in a statement. “We wanted to create something that felt like food but carried a bigger message.” Maxwell added, “Launching MAD in Hollywood with this project allowed us to showcase what’s possible when passion, purpose, and family come together, and that low-budget, high-impact storytelling is the future.”

The series will mark a reunion for Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, and Reyn Doi, who starred in Netflix’s That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. It premiered on the streamer in 2023 and included appearances from numerous original stars, but unfortunately, the star power and nostalgia were not enough to keep the show afloat. Netflix canceled That ‘90s Show last October, just over a month after Season 2 released. Despite their brief time together, it seems like the cast remained close.