‘Ted Lasso’ Favorite Sparks Hopes He Will Return for Season 4

One of AFC Richmond’s biggest names may be returning after all.

Previously, there was no word whether Phil Dunster would return to the upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso as his beloved character Jamie Tartt. Yet new set leaks have all but confirmed the character’s return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yesterday, Dunster was spotted on the set of Ted Lasso season four, fueling speculation on his appearance as a guest star.

Phil Dunster on the set of Ted Lasso S4 in Richmond today [via lucasdsalves_ ig] pic.twitter.com/t1e0xTlwpp — Ted Lasso News (@tedlassonews) September 24, 2025

Filming for Ted Lasso season four began in July. Given his late appearance, it stands to reason that if Dunster appears at all it will most likely be just a cameo. Still, fans will be happy to see him regardless.

The wildly popular Apple TV+ sports drama Ted Lasso surprised fans everywhere when a fourth season was announced after the show came to a firm conclusion in season three. As previously announced, soccer coach Ted Lasso will return to Richmond—but this time to coach a women’s team.

The series’ stars have signed three-year contracts, which seems to imply that there will be more than one season of Ted Lasso coming in the future.

Seasons one through three of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.