'Ted Lasso' and AFC Richmond to Appear in Popular Video Game

Season 3 of Ted Lasso may not be released this year, but fans can see them in a popular video game. This week, EA Sports announced that the Ted Lasso character, played by Jason Sudeikis, and AFC Richmond are available to play in the upcoming video game FIFA 23. Fans can choose Lasso as the manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode or they can have Lasso be the manager of any team of their choosing. AFC Richmond will also be available in Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a statement. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters."

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fans will also be able to play AFC Richmond in the "Rest of The World" league in Kickoff, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas. AFC Richmond's home stadium, Nelson Road will also be featured in FIFA 2023.

"It is so f—ing cool to be in FIFA. I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f— it, totally worth it," Brett Goldstein said, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent. "I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He's gonna be furious."

"In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe," David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, said in a press release. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23." FIFA 23 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30. Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently in production and will stream on Apple TV+ likely in early 2023.