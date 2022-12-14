Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Being 'Silly' Hosting 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry-Housley is no stranger to hosting baking shows as she was the host of the Cooking Channel show Baker's Dozen. But her new baking show on Prime Video has her in a unique setting that features famous characters from children's books. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Mowry-Housley about her new show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, and she revealed how this show stands out from other competition series.

"What makes this show different is, it's not just a baking competition show," Mowry-Housley exclusively told PopCulture. "They also allowed me to be my fun, Tamera... I'll say Tamera Campbell self. I got to goof around a little bit, and just be silly. They plopped me into the world of City of Seuss. How could I not just have fun with the fake trumpet, and these big pancakes that were coming my way? I couldn't just host this with a straight face. I had to have my fun silly moments. So, there was a bit of a variety show in the midst of a baking competition show, that was really cool."

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge features nine teams and each team has a pastry chef and cake artist. All the teams will compete in different challenges while using Dr. Seuss' characters. The winning team will earn a key to the City of Seuss and $50,000.

"A cake artist focus specifically on the design of the cake," Mowry-Housley said. "And your pastry chef focuses on the taste of the baked treat. And what was interesting is you may have an amazing pastry chef, but the cake artist is new. Or you may have an amazing cake artist, and the pastry chef might not get the mystery ingredients baked well together."

Mowry-Housley loves to bake and she was impressed with what the teams came up with throughout the show. "I've done competition shows, Masked Singer, I did Cupcake Wars," Mowry-Housley said. "And there's something about cooking in your own kitchen or baking in your own kitchen, and baking with appliances and ovens that you haven't used before. If you think of baking, you think of home. It comes from the soul, and that love, and that heart. So now, you've got to bring all of that to these ovens, and this set, and these people. It's challenging."