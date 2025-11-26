Spring’s Biggest Blockbuster Is Finally Coming to Streaming

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to finally stream Ethan Hunt’s last adventure next week.

The final Mission: Impossible film, subtitled The Final Reckoning, is at last making its way to streaming after releasing in theaters on Memorial Day weekend last May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unusual in this day and age for popular movies to take this long to head to streamers, given that most movies hit digital platforms almost immediately after (or even during) their theatrical runs. By the time Final Reckoning hits Paramount+, it will have been almost 200 days since the movie hit theaters.

As you’d expect from Mission: Impossible or just any movie starring Tom Cruise, Final Reckoning was a box-office smash, taking in almost $600 million at the box office on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Reviews were positive, although critics noted that the film was often too tied up in ending protagonist Ethan Hunt’s story to reach the delirious heights of earlier films like Mission Impossible: Fallout, which is considered one of the best action films of the decade.

Still, that’s not to say the ridiculous stunts we’ve all come to expect from the series are MIA in Final Reckoning. Aside from the legitimately insane stunt where Tom Cruise hangs off of a real bi-plane thousands of feet in the air before jumping to another, he also set a Guinness World Record for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual” while filming.

In the stunt, his first parachute burns up in the air as he’s using it, so he has to open a second parachute. Cruise filmed the scene 16 times. There’s a record for everything these days, huh?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits Paramount+ on December 4.