Spider-Man Movies Finally Coming to Disney+

The Spider-Man movies are finally swinging into Disney+, joining other blockbuster Marvel films, but fans will have to wait just a little longer. According to Variety, Disney and Sony have made a deal that will bring see all Marvel-based Sony films debuting in 2022 land on the streamer following runs on Netflix, which previously inked a deal to get the films soon after their theatrical runs. The new Sony/Disney+ deal runs through 2026 and will also see Disney+ landing films from the studio's back catalog as well.

Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks — and head of Acquisitions for Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution — issued a statement o the big news and what it means for Disney+ subscribers. "This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels. This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences."

Disney and Sony have signed a multi-year deal that will bring Spider-Man & other Marvel properties to Disney+ Once Sony movie titles expire on Netflix, they will then be released on Disney+ and/or Hulu. pic.twitter.com/KUaKu7hUHO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 21, 2021

Keith Le Goy, president of worldwide distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Entertainment, added, "This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our movies to film lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them. We are thrilled to team up with Disney on delivering our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners."

Currently, there are seven live-action Spider-Man films released, and one in production. The first three starred Tobey Maguire as mild-mannered Peter Parker/Spider-Man and were directed by Sam Raimi. Following the original trilogy, Andrew Garfield took over as the web-slinging hero for two films, with director Marc Webb helming. Currently, Tom Holland is the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man, as directed by Jon Watts. The new series' third film — Spider-Man: No Way Home — is set to be released on Dec. 17.