'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Major Return From Original Film Spoiled

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in two months, and fans just learned about a big cameo appearance. Don Cheadle, who stars in the film as a rogue artificial intelligence named Al-G Rhythm, said that Michael Jordan will appear on screen at some point in the movie. But Cheadle also pointed out that Jordan's appearance is going to be a little different.

"Michael Jordan is in the movie," Cheadle said in the interview with Access Hollywood, "but not in the way you'd expect it." Jordan was the star of the 1996 film Space Jam, which was a huge hit. For Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James will be the star, and he recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about being nervous about following in Jordan's footsteps.

"In my younger days, part of the thinking, besides focusing on the game of basketball, was, 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?'" James said. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything that Michael [did]. So when I was younger, you'd give in to those. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you believe in, and you know what you stand for. Those type of conversations are going to happen anyway. They don't really get to you as much as they [would] when you're younger."

James was also asked if he talked to Jordan about the movie. He hasn't but is hoping Jordan will be able to see it. "I did my best to continue it," James said. "I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it's not a sequel," James said. "It's its own movie and twist. But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it's something that Mike created and is his. I respect that, and I held that with lot of responsibility."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. Along with James and Cheadle, the movie also stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Zendaya who voices Lola Bunny. Voice actor Jeff Bergman will portray Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn and Fred Flinstone. Other NBA players and WNBA players will be featured in the film, including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.