Courteney Cox In Talks for 'Scream 7' With Neve Campbell

Sidney Prescott may not be the only legacy character facing off against Ghostface in the next franchise installment. After Neve Campbell announced last month that she will return for Scream 7 after sitting out Scream VI amid a salary dispute, her long-time co-star Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to return as Gale Weathers.

News of Cox's possible involvement in the seventh movie was confirmed by sources who spoke to Variety. At this time, nothing is confirmed, and the actress has not publicly commented on whether or not she will be involved in the film, to be directed by Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson. Cox's possible involvement isn't much of a surprise. The actress has starred as the fictional reporter in all previous films, first taking on the role in 1996's Scream and becoming one of several legacy characters to return when the franchise returned with 2022's Scream, which largely centered on a new group of Ghostface victims connected to previous victims.

While Cox is seemingly poised to return for Scream 7, two of the franchise's newest stars will notably be absent. Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are confirmed not to be involved with the project. Scream 7 descended into controversy after Spyglass fired Barrera after she showed support for Palestine on social media. Just a day later, reports confirmed that Ortega also wouldn't be involved, though the reports cited scheduling conflicts. Christopher Landon, originally attached as director, later left the project.

Following the back-to-back departures, the fate Scream 7 seemed to be hanging in limbo until Campbell announced on March 12 that she would be returning to the franchise. In a statement shared to Instagram alongside a screenshot of the title page of the script, the actress told fans that she was "so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies... I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!!"

In a statement of his own, Williamson wrote, "It's been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the Scream franchise. Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving."

Further casting announcements for Scream 7, as well as plot details and an official title, have not been released at this time. A premiere window for the movie also hasn't been announced.