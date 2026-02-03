‘School Spirits’: Dr. Hunter-Price is Adamant About Tearing Down Split River High Due to ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Fact (Exclusive Clip)

School Spirits is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “The Bereftest Club,” dropping on Wednesday on Paramount+, “A detention day unearths Split River’s buried secrets and hidden history.”

The exclusive sneak peek sees Jennifer Tilly’s District Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price checking out the school’s library and commenting on the building being “an absolute death trap.” She also says that the number of students who have died is unbelievable, but it would be funny if it weren’t “deeply disturbing.” Dr. Hunter-Price tells Principal Hartman she would also be honored to see the place torn down once and for all, all the while Charley and Rhonda are watching it all unfold.

Tilly made her introduction as Dr. Hunter-Price in the Season 3 premiere last week, and we still haven’t seen too much, so this clip, no matter how brief it is, gives viewers a look at her personality, and it certainly is something. Of course, it’s right up Tilly’s alley, as she is known for playing some pretty intense characters with over-the-top personalities. While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the new season, Tilly expressed her excitement about joining the mystery drama.

“I was so excited when they asked me to join this show because it’s such a wonderful show, and I was really happy to be a part of it,” Tilly said. She also previewed Dr. Hunter-Price, who is “such a fun character.”

“She’s sort of a slightly sinister school superintendent,” she shared. “She’s very greedy and narcissistic, which is always fun to play. And she has a daughter, Livia, who’s the new girl at the school. And Livia is a bit of a mean girl. But as the show progresses, you see that Livia really kind of almost doesn’t have a chance because her mother is not a good mother. I’m just gonna tell you, Dr. Hunter-Price is not a good person, and it gets worse as the season goes on. Her behavior is really quite reprehensible. So anyway, something to look forward to.”

The new episode will also come off the cliffhanger from last week, which saw Simon going into the veil and seemingly coming across the season’s big bad. Just how big, bad, and villainous they truly are remains to be seen. So fans will have to tune in on Wednesday for a new episode of School Spirits to see what happens. The first three episodes of Season 3 are streaming now.