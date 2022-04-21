Rom-Com Fans Are Going to Love the List of Movies Coming to Netflix in May
Netflix is ringing in springtime with a stacked lineup of romantic comedies new to the catalog. The streamer may be struggling right now but it might be in for some redemption this month – at least among rom-com fans. There are five titles to keep an eye on this spring – Crazy, Stupid, Love, Hello, My Name Is Doris, When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail and the new Netflix original film A Perfect Pairing.
Netflix has struggled to stay relevant recently among a number of high-profile competing services and other hurdles within the industry. Many subscribers feel that the service has strayed too far from the core offerings that made it popular in the first place. For them, the list of new titles coming in May will look like a return to form. The streamer has licensed some beloved titles, including obscure gems from recent years that didn't quite get the appreciation they deserved in their own time. It has also invested in some original content movies that fans can find their way to without fear of them getting canceled prematurely.
Netflix may have some changes coming to the platform soon, so now is the time to enjoy it before any big overhaul comes. Here's a look at the five acclaimed rom-coms joining the Netflix catalog in May.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Crazy, Stupid, Love premiered in 2011 with an all-star cast including Steve Carell, Ryan Goslin, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon. It explores some of the most familiar tropes and archetypes in the genre through the perspective of a recently-separated man trying to get back out there.prevnext
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Hello, My Name Is Doris is a similarly recent rom-com with a classic cast – Sally Field, for starters. It is about a woman in her 60s developing an attraction to a younger co-worker. The flirtation functions mostly as a proxy for other feelings that she needs to work through, and the result is the perfect combination of self-empowerment and comedy that never punches down.prevnext
When Harry Met Sally
When Harry Met Sally has to be one of the most iconic rom-coms of the last half-century, at least. The movie stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the leading couple, and it spawned some of the most infamous movie quotes in pop culture. If you haven't gotten around to seeing this one for yourself, now may be the time.prevnext
You've Got Mail
It would be easy to write off You've Got Mail as an outdated early attempt to work Internet culture into the rom-com genre, but the truth is that this movie still works on most levels. Some anachronisms are inevitable, but these are more interesting than distracting. Tune in for beloved performances by Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Dave Chappelle, Greg Kinnear and others.prevnext
Netflix original: A Perfect Pairing
Finally, this month marks world premiere of A Perfect Pairing – a Netflix original film starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos. The movie is about young woman quitting her corporate job to try and set out on her own as a new start-up company. She finds that she must start from the very bottom to make a name for herself, and in the process she meets a fellow blue-collar worker. There's no trailer for this one just yet, but it will premiere on Thursday, May 19 on Netflix.prev