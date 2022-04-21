Rom-Com Fans Are Going to Love the List of Movies Coming to Netflix in May

Netflix is ringing in springtime with a stacked lineup of romantic comedies new to the catalog. The streamer may be struggling right now but it might be in for some redemption this month – at least among rom-com fans. There are five titles to keep an eye on this spring – Crazy, Stupid, Love, Hello, My Name Is Doris, When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail and the new Netflix original film A Perfect Pairing.

Netflix has struggled to stay relevant recently among a number of high-profile competing services and other hurdles within the industry. Many subscribers feel that the service has strayed too far from the core offerings that made it popular in the first place. For them, the list of new titles coming in May will look like a return to form. The streamer has licensed some beloved titles, including obscure gems from recent years that didn't quite get the appreciation they deserved in their own time. It has also invested in some original content movies that fans can find their way to without fear of them getting canceled prematurely.

Netflix may have some changes coming to the platform soon, so now is the time to enjoy it before any big overhaul comes. Here's a look at the five acclaimed rom-coms joining the Netflix catalog in May.