Netflix Adding Commercials Has Viewers Heated
Netflix is gearing up to jump on the ad-supported bandwagon, and not everyone is here for it. After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday that the company is "open" to adding lower-priced, ad-support plans, something Hastings said Netflix would be "trying to figure out over the next year or two."
Although Hastings acknowledged that he has "been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," he said adding advertisements to the streaming platform is "one way to increase the price spread." Hastings explained that "allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense." He said that Netflix is "quite open o offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice," however, he did not provide any details on what an ad-supported plan would look like, including the price. Netflix's cheapest subscription tier, the basic plan, costs $9.99 per month and does not include ads.
News that ads could soon be a part of the Netflix viewing experience didn't settle well with everyone, with some people threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the streamer opts into ads. While some welcomed the idea of a lower-cost subscription option, many wondered why Netflix, inarguably one of the largest streaming companies, couldn't simply offer an ad-free tier at a lower price than its current three subscription tiers. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say about the news.
Subscribers not willing to give up ad-free options
I'd rather cancel my Netflix subscription than pay to have commercials. The content doesn't hit like it used to.— Thriving Plants Thriving Life (@BrownSugr_Honey) April 20, 2022
"Netflix needs to calm down I already pay more for my Netflix than I do for my add free Hulu," one person commented on PopCulture.com's Facebook post. "Hell no will I pay any more for Netflix and I'm not watching adds if I wanted to watch adds I'd watch regular cable."prevnext
Much of Netflix's appeal is the service being ad-free
I thought the point of Netflix was to be able to stream shit without ads or commercials… if they put them on there what exactly are ppl paying for 😭😭😭😭😭😭— ❤️🔥 (@dollfiIes) April 19, 2022
"Love that Netflix's response to losing subscribers is to introduce a tier with ads," tweeted one person, adding that the streamer's ad-free model is "the one thing that is the literal most appealing part of Netflix."prevnext
Subscribers argue ads will draw people away from Netflix
Dear Netflix, so you’re thinking about adding commercials due to a downturn in new customers? Well, even More customers will flee Netflix after that change. #Thinkagain— marc maccini (@MacciniMarc) April 20, 2022
"The idea of selling Netflix with ads and crackdown on passwords shows that company is struggling bringing new customers on board," commented somebody else. "100 million free users will not easily convert to paid users or suddenly watching ad. I will not be surprised to see more decline during the year."prevnext
Netflix 'not making the right' decision
April 19, 2022
"They already lost so many customers with price increases and now commercials, this will definitely increase the loss," added another. "I don't know who's in charge but they're not making the right marketing decisions for the consumer."prevnext
Subscribers say content is no longer worth the price
I'd rather cancel my Netflix subscription than pay to have commercials. The content doesn't hit like it used to.— Thriving Plants Thriving Life (@BrownSugr_Honey) April 20, 2022
"So [Netflix] is going to add a tier with ads and will try to crackdown on password sharing?" added another person. "How about solve the actual problem: Step up the f-ing content, b/c from where I sit they're lagging behind the competition while raising the monthly rates like a fucking cable company."prevnext
People subscribe to Netflix for ad-free viewing
Drop Netflix. The whole reason people pay is for no ads. https://t.co/EmInaIYMBG— Fuck Your Reset (@fuckyourreset) April 20, 2022
"Dont add commercials thats why I have it," wrote somebody else. "Might just close my account and watch tv. Thats the whole purpose I got Netflix."prevnext
Some say they will cancel subscriptions
For me, @netflix adding commercials is an immediate cancel of service. Absolutely NOT paying to watch ads, why I can't stand cable. #netflix #streaming pic.twitter.com/zWGH7lXjY1— Joe Stitts ➐ (@JoeStitts) April 20, 2022
"If they do Im cancelling my subscription!" wrote another person. "Netflix is already more expensive then my other streaming services. If I wanted to wat h adds I would watch cable!"prev