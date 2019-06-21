‘Riverdale’ Fans Are Convinced Hart Denton Will Be in Season 3 of ’13 Reasons Why’

According to a new fan theory, Riverdale actor Hart Denton has been cast in 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

Speculation that Denton, who portrays Chic on The CW series, would be joining the cast was prompted after Reddit user deancest noticed that IMDb listed a stunt double for the actor for two episodes of the third season, in both Episode 11 and Episode 12. For those same episodes, stunt doubles were also credited for actors Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, and Tyler Barnhardt, who is set to portray new character Charlie Saint.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that somebody allegedly spotted Denton hanging out with members of the cast back in January when filming for the season was still in progress and when filming for the later episodes of the season would have occurred.

The Reddit user even pointed to Denton’s social media activity to really fuel the flames, noting that Denton currently follows a large number of 13 Reasons Why cast members.

However, given that IMDb is not a reliable source considering that anyone can edit it, the speculation should be taken with a grain of salt until the series confirms the casting itself.

Should Denton be taking on a new role, he would be stepping into a vast absence left by Katherine Langford, who revealed in May of 2018 that she would not be returning for Season 3.

“‘Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on [13 Reasons Why] has officially come to an end,” Langford announced at the time.

Currently, not much is known about the upcoming season of the series, though Netflix revealed in its first-quarter shareholder that Season 3 would be released in the latter half of 2019, meaning sometime after July 1, 2019. For comparison, Season 1 of the series was released in March 2017, with season 2 seeing a May premiere date.

The series had been renewed in June of 2018, though in the months since, it has faced an uphill battle against constant criticism sprouting from a series of studies linking it to an increase in teen suicide. In the past two months alone, three studies have been released showing as much as a 30 percent increase in suicide among teenagers in the months following 13 Reasons Why‘s debut.

Addressing the concern, Netflix stated that “this is a critically important topic and we have worked hard to ensure that we handle this sensitive issue responsibly.”