Riley Keough: 8 Movies Starring Elvis Presley's Granddaughter on Netflix Right Now

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, might be the most successful member of the Presley family outside her grandfather, Elvis Presley. The supermodel-turned-actress has starred in dozens of films and television shows since she launched her film career with The Runaways in 2010. Eight of the 31-year-old star's films are available to stream on Netflix right now.

Although Keough started acting in films in 2010, her breakthrough role came in 2016, when she starred in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience. Her performance in the series earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Other important early projects in Keough's career include Magic Mike (2012), The Good Doctor (2011), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and American Honey (2015). She worked with director Steven Soderbergh multiple times, including on his 2017 film Logan Lucky.

Keough's career shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, she signed on to star in The Guilty, a Netflix thriller written by True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto. The film is based on a 2018 Danish drama and will star Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator. The all-star cast also includes Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Burr. Antoine Fuqua is directing. In October, Krough signed on to Cult Following, a limited series co-starring Dakota Johnson. While we wait for these new projects to come to fruition, here is a look at Keough's movies now available to stream on Netflix.