Riley Keough: 8 Movies Starring Elvis Presley's Granddaughter on Netflix Right Now
Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, might be the most successful member of the Presley family outside her grandfather, Elvis Presley. The supermodel-turned-actress has starred in dozens of films and television shows since she launched her film career with The Runaways in 2010. Eight of the 31-year-old star's films are available to stream on Netflix right now.
Although Keough started acting in films in 2010, her breakthrough role came in 2016, when she starred in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience. Her performance in the series earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Other important early projects in Keough's career include Magic Mike (2012), The Good Doctor (2011), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and American Honey (2015). She worked with director Steven Soderbergh multiple times, including on his 2017 film Logan Lucky.
Keough's career shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, she signed on to star in The Guilty, a Netflix thriller written by True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto. The film is based on a 2018 Danish drama and will star Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator. The all-star cast also includes Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Burr. Antoine Fuqua is directing. In October, Krough signed on to Cult Following, a limited series co-starring Dakota Johnson. While we wait for these new projects to come to fruition, here is a look at Keough's movies now available to stream on Netflix.
Earthquake Bird (2019)
Earthquake Bird is a Netflix original directed by Wash Westmoreland and starring Alicia Vikander as translator Lucy Fly in 1989 Tokyo. Keough stars as her friend, Lily, who goes missing while involved in a romantic triangle with Teji Matsuda (Naoki Kobayashi). It is based on the book The Earthquake Bird by Susanna Jones.prevnext
American Honey (2016)
Andrea Arnold's acclaimed 2016 film American Honey centers on Star (Sasha Lane), a teenager who escapes an abusive father and joins a traveling magazine sales crew. During the epic, she meets a roster of different characters in the Midwest, including Krystal, played by Keough. The film also features Shia LaBeouf, Arielle Holmes, and McCaul Lombardi.prevnext
Lovesong (2016)
So Yong Kim's Lovesong stars Keough as Sarah, a stay-at-home mom who reconnects with her best friend, Mindy (Jena Malone). The two go on a road trip and realize their true feelings for one another. Brooklyn Decker, Amy Seimetz, Ryan Eggold, Marshall Chapman, and Rosanna Arquette also star.prevnext
The Devil All the Time (2020)
Keough's latest movie is the all-star epic The Devil All the Time, based on Donald Ray Pollock's novel. The film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, and Mia Wasikowska. The movie was directed by Antonio Campos, who previously directed the2016 film Christine starring Rebecca Hall.prevnext
Hold the Dark (2018)
Keough has a supporting role in the Netflix thriller Hold the Dark, starring Jeffrey Wright. The Westworld actor stars as a writer studying wolf behavior who is asked to hunt down wolves blamed for the disappearance of three small children. Alexander Skarsgard and James Badge Dale also star. It was directed by Green Room's Jeremy Saulnier.prevnext
The Discovery (2017)
The Discovery is set in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, with a man trying to help a young woman escape her past. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Robert Redford, Ron Canada, and Mary Steenbergen. Keough plays Lacey in the film, which was directed by Charlie McDowell.prevnext
It Comes At Night (2017)
In 2017, Keough starred in the A24 horror movie It Comes at Night, written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo star as a husband and wife who live in a secluded home. Keough and Christopher Abbott play a young couple who break their solitude while unnatural threats terrorize the rest of the world.prevnext
The Runaways (2010)
Keough fans can check out her very first movie, The Runaways, directed by Floria Sigismondi. The film is based on the book Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway by Cherie Currie and is based on the career of The Runaways. Keough starred as Marie Currie, alongside Dakota Fanning as Currie, Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett, and Stella Maeve as Sandy West.prev