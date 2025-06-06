Prime Video Announces ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 Premiere Date

It’s almost time to go back to Maxton Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 2 of Prime Video’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us will premiere on Nov. 7.

“Those who fly high can also fall low…,” reads the synopsis from Amazon. “After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything, and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated.”

“She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either,” the synopsis continues. “She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.”

Also starring Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, and Andrea Guo, Maxton Hall’s second season will be based on the second part of Mona Kasten’s bestselling novel series, Save You. The German romance series premiered on Prime in May 2024, quickly reaching the top spot on the Prime Video Charts in over 100 countries and territories. It was the most successful series launch of any non-American Prime Original ever.

Season 1 ended with some intense feelings, with Ruby and James hooking up after being forced to break up, but James and his sister Lydia (Sonja Weißer) find out their mother died of a stroke. Additionally, Lydia was revealed to be pregnant towards the end of Season 1 and decided to navigate being a single mother and full-time student. There will be a lot more to touch on when Season 2 eventually premieres, and even with a book to follow, there is still no telling how things will go.

Production on Season 2 began in June 2024. Martin Schreier serves as director, while Markus Brunnemann serves as producer, Ceylan Yildirim is showrunner, head writer, and producer. Valentin Debler produces for UFA Fiction. Season 2 of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on Nov. 7. Catch up on the first season now.