Prime Video Renews Hit Thriller Series

A Prime Video thriller is coming back.

Deadline reports that the streamer has renewed Cross for an eight-episode third season.

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Created by Ben Watkins and based on James Patterson’s bestselling novels, Cross stars Aldis Hodge as the titular detective, Alex Cross. The series follows Alex and his partner, Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), as they pursue some of America’s most dangerous killers. Together, they navigate the perils of the criminal underworld while Alex strives to safeguard his family from its threats. The third season will continue to expand the “high-stakes world” of Alex Cross.

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“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

Cross premiered in November 2024 and became an instant hit. The show brought in 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days and was ranked as the third-most-watched premiere on Prime Video in 2025. It reached No. 1 on the streamer in over 100 countries. News of the Season 3 renewal comes on the day of the Season 2 finale. Season 2 premiered on Feb. 11 and Cross ranked in the Top 10 of all original series during premiere week, according to Nielsen.

John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge). Credit: Ian Watson/Prime

Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios. Season 2 executive producers include Watkins, Craig Siebels, Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Aiyana White, J. David Shanks, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, and Hodge.

As of now, an estimated premiere date for Season 3 has not been announced, but it can be assumed that once production starts, there will be many more details to come. Cross Season 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the globe. There is going to be a lot to look forward to in the upcoming third season, but for now, fans can watch the first two seasons of Cross now on Prime.