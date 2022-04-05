Pokémon Movies and Shows Just Left Netflix

✖

A huge collection of Pokemon content just left your Netflix queue, making it harder than ever to stream the beloved series. Netflix lost two Pokemon movies and three separate series titles on Thursday, March 31. If you're trying to binge the franchise in the U.S., you'll need to find somewhere else to get these entries.

Netflix just lost Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! and Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us this week. The first is a 2017 movie loosely adapted from the pilot episode of the anime itself, while the latter is a 2018 film with an original story, but with the same animation style. Both are set in the same "Alternate Timeline" subseries. Meanwhile, Netflix also lost three Pokemon series titles – Sun & Moon, Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures and Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends. All three of these are in the main series continuity, so they will be much more devastating losses for those trying to watch Ash Ketchum's story from start to finish.

At the time of this writing, there is still plenty of Pokemon content on Netflix to satisfy most viewers in the U.S. The service has the first 52 episodes of the original Indigo League series, which should be more than enough to satisfy most casual viewers driven by nostalgia. It also has the Netflix original film Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, which is an updated version of Pokemon: The First Movie with newer animation. As for newer content, Netflix has Pokemon: Journeys the Series, Pokemon: Master Journeys the Series and Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

Pokemon fans looking for other content in the U.S. should start with The Pokemon Channel on Amazon Prime Video. From there, you can pick up with the series right where the Netflix episodes left off and sprinkle in most of the movies when relevant as well. It costs $2.99 per month for existing Amazon Prime users.

There's also Pokemon TV – a free streaming app that is operated by The Pokemon Company itself. The website has anime, movies and even some specials that are hard to find anywhere else. However, the catalog is rotated often so it is hard to rely on if you're taking Ash's entire odyssey at once.

Netflix is taking a lot of heat for its removals this month after some unpopular series cancellations and other bad press. The streamer raised the price of its most expensive membership tier earlier this year, and some fans are saying they are leaving the service behind. With the loss of so much Pokemon content, more anime fans may be following suit.