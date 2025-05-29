Pluto TV Just Added the Biggest Standup Comedy Movie of All Time

The biggest stand-up comedy movie of all time is now available for free on ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV.

Eddie Murphy Raw, a 90-minute set from the beloved comedian, was released in 1987. It was filmed at the Felt Forum, a venue in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The film is directed by Robert Townsend, the actor/comedian who is also known for directing the Keenan Wayans-starring comedy film Hollywood Shuffle.

Raw opens with a pre-taped sketch, set on Thanksgiving 1968, with an actor playing a young Murphy as he practices his stand-up for his extended family. His uncle, played by Samuel L. Jackson, declares, “That boy’s got talent!”

Murphy then takes the stage and delivers some of the filthiest jokes ever uttered, sharing stories and anecdotes from his life.

To this day, Eddie Murphy Raw is still the highest-grossing stand-up comedy film of all time, with a $50.5 million box office in North America.

A trailer for the classic comedy film can be found above. Raw is streaming on Pluto TV now.