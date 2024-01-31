'Peaky Blinders' Star Pleads Guilty to Crack Cocaine Possession

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson was found with crack cocaine and other substances on Dec. 26 and fined for possession of drugs. His lawyer reportedly stated that Anderson sometimes behaves in character as Arthur Shelby, the troublesome brother who resorts to drug use, for fans who recognize him.

According to the charges made against him at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Thursday, the 48-year-old was accused of possessing class A crack cocaine, as well as class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances. After pleading guilty to all four charges, he was fined a total of £1,345.

An official report says that Anderson only spoke to confirm his identity, to enter his pleas, and to confirm the address of his home in north-west London, according to The Guardian.

During the trial, prosecutor Kevin Kendridge claimed that Anderson had been caught with the substances on Boxing Day. In an article published in the Daily Mail, it was reported that the manager of a pub near Anderson's home had called the police after he was told crack cocaine fumes were emanating from his disabled toilet after Anderson had departed it.

The outlet reported that Anderson was found with a young man and a 17-month-old baby. Officers took him to a police station, where crack cocaine and a wrap of brown powder found to be amphetamines, as well as diazepam and pregabalin were found on him.

According to reports, Anderson's lawyer said in mitigation to the court: "You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.

"He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements." Anderson's lawyer denied he smoked crack cocaine but said: "He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no."

In 2017, Anderson talked with Clash Magazine about how it was difficult to shake the volatile temperament of Arthur Shelby, a character who suffers from PTSD and substance abuse, alongside running a criminal empire.

"Arthur can really get in to my subconsciousness, just creep in there. And I like that," he explained. It was suggested that his enjoyment may be based on the fact that he had previously portrayed dark, intimidating characters in films such as The Firm, Legend, and The Revenant.

"I do play a lot of darker characters, I am drawn to them," he admitted. "They're complicated. There's a big difference between that and just playing a violent, dark, psychotic guy. I like to bring a sensitivity and emotional complications to the character. It's not just a violent drunk, or someone who's just evil or bad."