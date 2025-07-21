Peacock’s ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Finds Its Jason Voorhees

Peacock and A24’s upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has found its Jason Voorhees.

Actor Callum Vinson, who starred as Henry Collins in Chucky Season 3, will star as a young Jason before the iconic slasher killer’s machete-wielding days, Deadline reported.

The upcoming series is billed as an “expanded prequel” to the 12-film franchise that will largely center around Linda Cardellini’s Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother. Although exact plot details for the series are being kept under wraps, Pamela is “believed to be a mother who gave up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son,” according to reports. In director Sean S. Cunningham’s original 1980 movie, Pamela begins a murder spree at Camp Crystal Lake years after her son drowned in the lake as a child.

Vinson, who will recur in the show, is the latest actor to take on the iconic Jason Voorhese after Ari Lehman originated the role. Warrington Gillette, Steve Dash, Richard Brooker, Ted White, Tom Morga, C.J. Graham, Kane Hodder, Ken Kirzinger, and Derek Mears have all gone on to also portray the character.

The young star is one of five new actors who have boarded the A24-produced project. Nick Cordileone has joined Crystal Lake as Ralph, Joy Suprano as Rita, Phoenix Parnevik as Barry, and Danielle Kotch as Claudette. Characters with those names have appeared throughout the film franchise – Crazy Ralph from the first two films, camp counselor and Pamela’s first victim Barry Jackson in the first film, Claudette Hayes as Pamela’s second victim – but it’s unclear if those are the same roles.

The series also stars William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.

Crystal Lake was originally picked up straight to series at Peacock in 2022. Brad Caleb is attached as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, replacing original writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller, who exited the project in May 2024 after A24 “decided to go a different way with the material.” Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox, are attached as executive procurers. Lennox will direct the first three episodes, with Celine Hind and Logan George set to direct episodes four through six and Quyen Tran episodes seven and eight.

Production on Crystal Lake began in June. The series doesn’t yet have a premiere date.