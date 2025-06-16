‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Adds 3 To Cast

Even more stars will be spending the summer at Camp Crystal Lake.

Three more actors have joined the cast of Crystal Lake, Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series, Deadline reported Friday.

The new trio of stars, which includes a legacy character from the original movie, joins the previously announced William Catlett as Levon Brooks and Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother and the original Friday the 13th killer.

Described as an “expanded prequel” to the Friday the 13th franchise, which includes 12 films released from 1980 through 2009, exact details of the series are being kept under wraps. The series, executive produced by A24, was originally given a straight to series order at Peacock in 2022, with showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, who will also serve as writer and executive producer, revealing alongside the casting announcement Friday that they are “close to rolling cameras.”

Devin Kessler

Following her appearance as Afeni Shakur in the Epix crime drama Godfather of Harlem earlier this year, Devin Kessler will take on the role of Briana Brooks in Crystal Lake.

The actress said on social media that she is “extremely grateful and excited to work with this incredible team of creatives from Casting to our fantastic Show Runner and Directors. From the Actors to the Designers and PAs.” She also teased that fans are “in for a treat” with the upcoming series.

Cameron Scoggins

Cameron Scoggins, best known for his starring roles as Zach Welles on Nashville and Nate Wozniak on Shades of Blue, will star as Dorf. A legacy character originally played by Ron Millkie in the original Friday the 13th, Dorf was one of the police officers who found Alice Hardy following the Crystal Lake massacre.

Scoggins said he is “extremely thrilled to be joining this incredible show with some powerhouse talent!”

Gwendolyn Sundstrom

Newcomer Gwendolyn Sundstrom will portray a character named Grace. As with other details surrounding Crystal Lake, little is known about Sundstrom’s character at this time.

Reacting to her casting on social media, the young star called it “a dream come true!”