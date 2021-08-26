A new slate of classic movies are joining NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform, giving subscribers the opportunity to check out Universal Pictures hits like The Big Lebowski, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Out of Africa, and Parenthood. Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will finally debut in September, with Ashley Zukerman taking over the role of Robert Langdon from Tom Hanks. Fans of NBC's One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will get to see the premieres of the latest seasons as well.

The Lost Symbol is the headlining Peacock original debuting this month. Sony Pictures planned to adapt Brown's novel of the same name as a movie, with Hanks starring as Robert Langdon and Ron Howard directing. However, Sony instead decided to adapt Inferno for the big screen. In 2019, Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment decided to change The Lost Symbol to a prequel series titled Langdon. The project was originally developed for NBC, but it switched over to Peacock. In May, the new full title, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, was revealed.

The first-ever Days of Our Lives limited series also kicks off in September. Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem features the long-running soap's best-known characters in a globe-trotting adventure that involves stolen jewels that are important to Salem. Lisa Rinna is also back to play Billie Reed, who is now an ISA agent, searching for the lost treasure.

Other Peacock Originals launching in September include A.P. Bio Season 4, American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3, and Top Chef Family Style Season 1. Peacock is available for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without any ads. You can also sign up for a free plan that includes limited content. Scroll on for a full list of everything coming to Peacock in September 2021. Titles with an asterisk are Peacock exclusives.