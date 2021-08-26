Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2021
A new slate of classic movies are joining NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform, giving subscribers the opportunity to check out Universal Pictures hits like The Big Lebowski, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Out of Africa, and Parenthood. Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will finally debut in September, with Ashley Zukerman taking over the role of Robert Langdon from Tom Hanks. Fans of NBC's One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will get to see the premieres of the latest seasons as well.
The Lost Symbol is the headlining Peacock original debuting this month. Sony Pictures planned to adapt Brown's novel of the same name as a movie, with Hanks starring as Robert Langdon and Ron Howard directing. However, Sony instead decided to adapt Inferno for the big screen. In 2019, Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment decided to change The Lost Symbol to a prequel series titled Langdon. The project was originally developed for NBC, but it switched over to Peacock. In May, the new full title, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, was revealed.
The first-ever Days of Our Lives limited series also kicks off in September. Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem features the long-running soap's best-known characters in a globe-trotting adventure that involves stolen jewels that are important to Salem. Lisa Rinna is also back to play Billie Reed, who is now an ISA agent, searching for the lost treasure.
Other Peacock Originals launching in September include A.P. Bio Season 4, American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3, and Top Chef Family Style Season 1. Peacock is available for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without any ads. You can also sign up for a free plan that includes limited content. Scroll on for a full list of everything coming to Peacock in September 2021. Titles with an asterisk are Peacock exclusives.
Sept. 1
About a Boy, 2002*
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Assassin, 2013
American Heist, 2015*
American Pie, 1999*
American Pie 2, 2001*
American Wedding, 2003*
An American Werewolf in London, 1981*
Angels & Demons, 2009*
Any Given Sunday, 1999*
Baby Mama, 2008*
Beetlejuice, 1988*
The Best Man, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blade, 1998*
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Child’s Play, 1988*
Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
Coneheads, 1993
The Croods, 2013*
Criminal, 2016*
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
The Deer Hunter, 1978*
Don Verdean, 2015*
Draft Day, 2014
Dragonheart, 1996*
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Express, 2008*
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*
The Fourth Kind, 2009*
Friday Night Lights, 2004*
Get Him to the Greek, 2010*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
Gods of Egypt, 2016*
The Help, 2011
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
The Interview, 2014
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Knocked Up, 2007*
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Let Me In, 2010*
MacGruber, 2010*
Mallrats, 1995
Marauders, 2016
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Mustang, 2019*
Notting Hill, 1999
One True Thing, 1998*
Ouija, 2014
Out of Africa, 1985*
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989*
Phantasm II, 1988
The Social Network, 2006
Soul Food, 1997
Soul Plane, 2004
Tombstone, 1993
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
United 93, 2006
Wedding Crashers, 2005*
World Trade Center, 2006
The World’s End, 2013
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Sept. 2-3
September 2
A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
TrollsTopia, Season 4
September 3
Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Sept. 6-7
September 6
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
September 7
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
Snapped, Season 28
Sept. 8-10
September 8
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
September 9
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
September 10
Focus, 2015*
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 12-15
September 12
Turbo, 2013*
September 13
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
September 15
American Dreamers, 2016
Boys of Summer, 2010
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Healer, 2018
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came From Outerspace, 1953
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Men in Black, 1997*
Men in Black II, 2002*
My Son, 2021*
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Werewolf in London, 1935
Sept. 16-20
September 16
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
September 20
Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Sept. 21-23
September 21
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
September 22
New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
September 23
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
Sept. 24-30
September 24
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
September 25
Despicable Me, 2010*
1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
September 26
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
September 29
La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
September 30
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*