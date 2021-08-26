Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2021

By Daniel S. Levine

A new slate of classic movies are joining NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform, giving subscribers the opportunity to check out Universal Pictures hits like The Big Lebowski, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Out of Africa, and Parenthood. Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will finally debut in September, with Ashley Zukerman taking over the role of Robert Langdon from Tom Hanks. Fans of NBC's One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will get to see the premieres of the latest seasons as well.

The Lost Symbol is the headlining Peacock original debuting this month. Sony Pictures planned to adapt Brown's novel of the same name as a movie, with Hanks starring as Robert Langdon and Ron Howard directing. However, Sony instead decided to adapt Inferno for the big screen. In 2019, Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment decided to change The Lost Symbol to a prequel series titled Langdon. The project was originally developed for NBC, but it switched over to Peacock. In May, the new full title, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, was revealed.

The first-ever Days of Our Lives limited series also kicks off in September. Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem features the long-running soap's best-known characters in a globe-trotting adventure that involves stolen jewels that are important to Salem. Lisa Rinna is also back to play Billie Reed, who is now an ISA agent, searching for the lost treasure.

Other Peacock Originals launching in September include A.P. Bio Season 4, American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3, and Top Chef Family Style Season 1. Peacock is available for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without any ads. You can also sign up for a free plan that includes limited content. Scroll on for a full list of everything coming to Peacock in September 2021. Titles with an asterisk are Peacock exclusives.

Sept. 1

About a Boy, 2002* 
Along Came Polly, 2004 
American Assassin, 2013 
American Heist, 2015* 
American Pie, 1999* 
American Pie 2, 2001* 
American Wedding, 2003* 
An American Werewolf in London, 1981* 
Angels & Demons, 2009* 
Any Given Sunday, 1999* 
Baby Mama, 2008* 
Beetlejuice, 1988* 
The Best Man, 1999 
The Big Lebowski, 1998 
Blade, 1998* 
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004 
Child’s Play, 1988* 
Conan the Barbarian, 2011* 
Coneheads, 1993 
The Croods, 2013* 
Criminal, 2016* 
The Da Vinci Code, 2006* 
The Deer Hunter, 1978* 
Don Verdean, 2015* 
Draft Day, 2014 
Dragonheart, 1996* 
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982* 
Enemy of the State, 1998 
The Express, 2008* 
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008* 
The Fourth Kind, 2009* 
Friday Night Lights, 2004* 
Get Him to the Greek, 2010* 
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011 
Gods of Egypt, 2016* 
The Help, 2011 
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 
The Interview, 2014 
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014* 
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 
Knocked Up, 2007* 
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015* 
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009* 
The Legend of Zorro, 2005 
Let Me In, 2010* 
MacGruber, 2010* 
Mallrats, 1995 
Marauders, 2016 
The Mask of Zorro, 1998 
The Mustang, 2019* 
Notting Hill, 1999 
One True Thing, 1998* 
Ouija, 2014 
Out of Africa, 1985* 
Out of Sight, 1998 
Parenthood, 1989* 
Phantasm II, 1988 
The Social Network, 2006 
Soul Food, 1997 
Soul Plane, 2004 
Tombstone, 1993 
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012 
United 93, 2006 
Wedding Crashers, 2005* 
World Trade Center, 2006 
The World’s End, 2013 
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4 

Sept. 2-3

September 2 
A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)* 
TrollsTopia, Season 4 

September 3 
Buried in the Backyard, Season 3 

Sept. 6-7

September 6 
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)* 
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Episode 2 (Telemundo) 

September 7 
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)* 
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12  
Snapped, Season 28 

Sept. 8-10

September 8 
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 

September 9 
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)* 
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)* 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)* 

September 10 
Focus, 2015* 
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 

Sept. 12-15

September 12 
Turbo, 2013* 

September 13 
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo) 

September 15 
American Dreamers, 2016 
Boys of Summer, 2010 
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935 
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961 
Dr. Cyclops, 1940 
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931 
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964 
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943 
The Healer, 2018 
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940 
The Invisible Man, 1933 
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940 
The Invisible Woman, 1940 
It Came From Outerspace, 1953 
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000 
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
My Son, 2021
The Mummy, 1932 
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944 
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944 
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940 
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942 
Night Monster, 1942 
Phantom of the Opera, 1943 
Phantom of the Opera, 1962 
Son of Dracula, 1943 
Son of Frankenstein, 1939 
Werewolf in London, 1935 

Sept. 16-20

September 16 
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)* 
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)* 

September 20 
Superstars, Episodes 1-8 

Sept. 21-23

September 21 
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC) 
The Voice, Season 21 (NBC) 
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2 

September 22 
New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC) 

September 23 
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original 
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)* 
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*  
Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC) 
Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC) 
Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC) 

Sept. 24-30

September 24 
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC) 
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC) 

September 25 
Despicable Me, 2010* 
1st Look, Season 13 (NBC) 
Dateline, Season 30 (NBC) 

September 26 
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena 

September 29 
La Brea, Season 1 (NBC) 

September 30 
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)* 
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*

