Paul Walker's Underrated Movie Gaining Popularity on Streaming

An underrated Paul Walker movie has been gaining popularity on streaming lately, and there's a chance you might have seen it. The film is 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Giant Freaking Robot reports that it has been one of the top 10 most streamed movies on HBO Max. It is very likely that the film's newfound popularity is driven by the fact that the Fast franchise has a new movie out in theaters: F9.

In 2 Fast 2 Furious, Walker reprises his role as Brian O’Conner, a now-former L.A.P.D. who leaves the West Coast for the beaches and illegal street racing of Miami, Florida. While the movie is the only main film from the Fast and Furious franchise to not feature Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, it did introduce fans to Tyrese Gibson as Brian's friend Roman Pearce and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, an underground race host who is also a friend of Brian. The film also featured Cole Hauser, Eva Mendes, Devon Aoki, and James Remar.

Sadly, Walker died in a tragic car accident in 2013. He was only 40 years old at the time of his death. Then, in 2019, the film's director, John Singleton, died at the age of 51 after being hospitalized by a stroke.

To date, the Fast and Furious franchise consists of nine main films: The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), and F9 (2021). There is also a spin-off film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their roles from the main series as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively. That film has a sequel in development, and there is also a female-centric Fast and Furious spin-off movie said to be coming in the future.

As for the main series, two more full-length features are in the works. The movie will reportedly be the franchise's 10th film split into two parts. Few details are available at this time, but Chris Morgan (The Fate of the Furious, Hobbs & Shaw) has been hired to write the script and Justin Lin will return to direct. Lin had been part of the Fast franchise for many years, as he directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and F9. At this time, the Fast 10 films do not have announced premiere dates.