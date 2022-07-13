Paramount+ Drops Sinister Trailer for 'Orphan: First Kill'

Paramount+ has dropped a sinister debut trailer for Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the cult classic horror film Orphan, from 2009. The film brings actress Isabelle Fuhrman back as Esther, a mysterious girl with violent tendencies who preys on an unsuspecting family that lost their child. In addition to Fuhrman, the new film also stars Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, and Hiro Kanagawa.

In a synopsis of the film, Paramount Pictures explains, "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost." This film is set to debut on Paramount+, and in limited theaters, on Aug. 19. Fans can relive the dark and twisty original film anytime on the streaming service. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

Paramount+ currently has a number of great horror flicks, in addition to Orphan, including the A Quiet Place films and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a new entry in the modern horror franchise. The streamer also has Scream (2022) a sequel/reboot that premiered in theaters earlier this year. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime.

Notably, Paramount+ also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5. The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12 and brought back original Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore's Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her "it's happening" again, then texts Gail to let her know as well.

The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees. Notably, a sixth Scream movie is currently in the works. Cox is attached to return, but Campbell previously revealed that she will not be part of the film.