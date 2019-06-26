‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7 Trailer Released

Exactly one month ahead of its final season premiere, Netflix has released the first official trailer for Orange Is the New Black Season 7.

The trailer was dropped on the official Orange Is the New Black Twitter account on Wednesday, giving fans their first-look at the final batch of episodes, which are set to premiere on Friday, July 26.

Prior to the trailer, fans had been given a tease of the season with official photos.

Oh my gorgonzola, it’s the final trailer for #OITNB. All episodes, July 26. #OrangeForever pic.twitter.com/66wV5HFWE5 — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) June 26, 2019

The more than two-minute long trailer teases the “epic conclusion” of the long-running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars and the return of one long-gone character: “the chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”

“Life likes to test you, and when you make a bad choice living with what you’ve done can be its own punishment,” Taystee, recently wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, says in the trailer.

“I recently got out of federal prison, and I’m trying to get back on my feet,” Piper states.

When fans last saw the inmates residing in Litchfield Max, they had been left with a number of heartbreaking cliffhangers.

Following her prison marriage to Alex Vause, which was officiated by Nicky and witnessed by Lorna Morella, Piper Chapman had unexpectedly found her time behind bars cut short thanks to a purposeful filing mishap. Now, in Season 7, she will have to re-adjust to life in the real world and away from her love.

Meanwhile, Blanca Flores had been also been granted early release, although whereas Piper was able to walk out of the doors of Litchfield Max and into her brother’s awaiting car, Blanca was immediately placed in handcuffs and detained by ICE.

Taystee also ended the season on a heartbreaking note. Following a seasons-long trial, she was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of C.O. Desi Pescatella despite that she is innocent of the crime. She is now facing life behind bars.

Speaking about her characters’ fate in the final season, actress Danielle Brooks revealed that Season 7 would be about survival.

“It’s about survival…Now that she’s been convicted of this crime that she didn’t commit,” she told Elite Daily. “So, for her, she’s trying to figure out, ‘Is life worth living?’ And I think the audience, as much as she’s toiling with that, I think they will be as frustrated at where it’s taking them emotionally. But at the end of the day, I think the whole thing is to continue to find ways to find your hope.”

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming.