‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7 Trailer to Drop Wednesday

Fans will be taken back into the halls of Litchfield Penitentiary in the first trailer for Orange Is the New Black Season 7, which is set to be released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Netflix original series took to Twitter to reveal that the first trailer for the upcoming and final season of the series will drop on Wednesday, exactly a month ahead of its July 26 premiere date.

The announcement was made with a short video clip set to the OITNB theme song, Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time.”

Although the series had been granted its Season 7 renewal with a three season pick-up before the Season 4 premiere, it was revealed in October of 2018 that the critically acclaimed Netflix Original Series would not be given more seasons.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Uzo Aduba, who won Emmys in both the Comedy and Drama categories for her portrayal of Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, said in a video confirming the final season.

“It has been an amazing journey, an amazing experience,” Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, added.

Season 7 is set to pick up directly after the events of Season 6, and will see “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.”

“Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her,” an official synopsis for Season 7 reads. “Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Premiering in 2013, Orange Is the New Black has become a staple on the streaming service and is often regarded as being one of the series to has laid the groundwork for Netflix’s original content.

The series stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Michael Harney and Nick Sandow.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming.