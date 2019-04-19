‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7 Coming Late 2019

Netflix has confirmed that it will be taking fans back into the halls of Litchfield Max for Orange Is the New Black Season 7 in the latter half of 2019.

The streaming service confirmed the tentative premiere date for the popular series’ seventh and final season in its first-quarter shareholder letter on Tuesday, April 16, stating that the season would premiere in the second half of the year, meaning sometime after July 1, 2019.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series, Stranger Things (July 4th), 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown and La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist),” the letter read in part.

For comparison, Orange Is the New Black‘s debut season premiered on July 11, 2013, with all subsequent seasons premiering in June (Seasons 2-5). The most recent season, Season 6, premiered on July 27, 2018.

News of the tentative premiere does not come as much of a surprise given that Orange Is the New Black, often dubbed as being one of the series that laid the foundation for Netflix’s original programming, wrapped production on its final season on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Series showrunner Jenji Kohan announced the news on Instagram through a collection of images from the final days of filming.

Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison and starring Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Brooks, the critically acclaimed series was renewed for its seventh and final season back in October via a video shared to the series’ official Twitter account featuring a majority of the cast.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Uzo Aduba, who won Emmys in both the Comedy and Drama categories for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the series, said in the video.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red, said.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.