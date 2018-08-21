‘Orange Is the New Black’: New Inmates’ Crimes That Put Them in Jail

Orange Is the New Black season 6 saw the introduction of several new inmates, all with their own tales of the crimes that landed them in prison.

Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black season 6 are ahead.

The bus to Litchfield Max following the season 5 riots at Litchfield’s minimum security prison meant that some fan-favorite characters encountered a handful of new characters, all of whom have stories of what landed them behind bars. While some have found themselves in max for crimes similar to what other characters are behind bars for, others carry much heftier and menacing charges.

Keep scrolling to see what landed Orange Is the New Black‘s new characters behind bars.

Carol and Barbara Denning

Sisters Carol and Barb Denning landed themselves in jail after conspiring together to kill their younger sister Debbie by taking her to a lake while their parents were away and trapping her in a locked car, which they then pushed into the freezing body of water.



They have been residents at Litchfield Max for the better part of 40 years, having helped start the long-running war between C-Block and D-Block, which plays a prominent role in season 6’s storyline.

Dominga “Daddy” Duarte

Dominga “Daddy” Duarte, undoubtedly season 6’s new fan-favorite inmate, found herself wearing beige jumpsuits after things within her independent escort service/drug trade went awry.



As was seen in a flashback for the character, prior to her time at Litchfield, Daddy trafficked drugs and ran an escort service, and it is assumed that she found herself behind bars after one of her girls is found dead after spending the night with a client.



Things don’t change much for Daddy behind bars, with her still having a host of her girls and still running a drug ring.

Madison “Badison” Murphy

Before being known as “Badison,” inmate Madison Murphy was known by her high school peers as “Fartison.” As flashbacks reveal, Madison was bullied throughout her younger years, and after having a violent outburst in chemistry class, her parents send her to a camp for troubled teens. While it is never explicitly stated why Madison is behind bars, it is likely the fact that she lit a fellow camper on fire that landed her in handcuffs.

Adeola

While the exact reason why Adeola is in Litchfield and finds herself as Lorna’s roommate in D-Block is never stated, one scene during season 6 potentially references the reason for her incarceration when she mentions that she was “walking tall with a machete.”

Tina Swope

Another inmate behind bars for unknown reasons, Tina Swope’s hope for a robust drug trade within the prison along with her addiction leads fans to believe that she is locked up on drug-related charges.

Shruti Chambal

Shruti Chambal’s cause for being in jail hasn’t been divulged quite yet, but it is presumed that like many other characters on the series, she found herself in Litchfield as a result of drugs.

Beth Hoefler

Possibly the most menacing character this season as related to their past crimes, inmate Beth Hoefler appears sweet and innocent when she is first introduced. However, Hoefler found herself locked behind bars after she murdered her three children. Her crimes aren’t viewed kindly by other inmates, and within her first week at Litchfield she was stabbed in the rib.



While it’s possible that she may be trying to atone for her crimes by attending the prison’s prayer group, she clearly still has murderous inclinations, as she attempted to drown Ruiz in the toilet.

Nicole Ecklecamp

Nicole Eckelcamp’s crimes remain unknown at this time, but she was involved in the wars before C-Block and D-Block and was present at the season finale kickball game, which was meant to be the final battle between the two rivals.

Annalisa Damiva

The cause for Annalisa’s sentence isn’t entirely made clear, though her involvement within Litchfield Max’s drug ring, or rather her demand for the drugs, leads one to assume that she was arrested on drug-related charges.