'One Shot: Overtime Elite' Trailer Released by Prime Video

A new basketball docuseries will premiere on Prime Video this week. The streaming service recently revealed the official trailer for One Shot: Overtime Elite, a docuseries focused on the professional basketball league Overtime Elite. The series features top NBA Draft picks Amen and Ausar Thompson who played in Overtime Elite for the last two seasons. One Shot: Overtime Elite premieres on Prime Video on Sept. 5.

As the synopsis states One Shot: Overtime Elite "uncovers the devotion and resilience of Overtime Elite's (OTE) players and coaches through every loss and victory—on and off the court. The six-part docuseries explores the lives of OTE's next generation of basketball stars from around the country, as they navigate through various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional basketball career. The series will take audiences behind the scenes of a league that is disrupting traditional paths to the NBA and inspiring an entirely new generation of basketball players and fans alike."

Along with the Thompson twins, One Shot: Overtime Elite showcases other top players in the league such as Trey Parker, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs and Eli Ellis. The series will also feature former NBA star Damien Wilkins who is the head of basketball and general manager of Overtime Elite.

"This unfiltered series gives us an opportunity to show all the amazing things that happen inside the walls at OTE. It's more than just basketball, and I'm excited for a larger audience to get to know our players, our staff and our program," Wilkins said in a press release. "Developing young men, on and off the court, is our core responsibility and this series gives viewers an intimate look at the highs and lows that come along with that as they continue to chase their dreams."

Being in OTE paired off for the Thompsons as Amen Thompson was selected by the Houston Rockets in this year's draft (No. 4 overall) while Ausar Thompson was selected by the Detroit Pistons (No. 5). OTE is owned and operated by the sports media company Overtime and was founded by Dan Porter and Zack Weiner. The league launched in 2021 and features six teams. Last year, the City Reapers, which was led by the Thompsons, won the league title.