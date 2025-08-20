One Of The Year’s Biggest Comedies Soon To Hit HBO Max

HBO Max’s library will soon get a huge boost of cringe comedy.

Friendship, the dark comedy produced by A24 starring Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), will hit the streaming service in just a few short weeks.

The film, written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall before a wide release in theaters this past May. It also stars Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Conner O’Malley.

The wacky, madcap plot full of jokes that’ll cause you to laugh and cringe simultaneously revolves around Craig (Robinson), a socially awkward loner who wants nothing more than to be best friends with his charismatic new neighbor Austin (Rudd), and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

Critics and audiences alike loved Friendship, with the film sitting at an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers particularly singled out the performances of Robinson and Russ as a high-water mark for comedies in the last decade.

Watch the trailer for Friendship below, and stream it on HBO Max starting Friday, September 5.