One of Melissa McCarthy's Best Movies Is Coming Back to Netflix

The 2014 Melissa McCarthy classic Tammy is coming back to Netflix on Friday, March 1. It's hard to believe this comedy is now a decade old, but its die-hard fans now have another chance to defend it from critics. Tammy was considered a critical flop in its time, but maybe it can find redemption on Netflix like so many other titles have.

Tammy stars McCarthy as Tammy Banks, a down-on-her luck working class woman, while Susan Sarandon plays Pearl Balzen – her brash, alcoholic grandmother. The movie begins with Tammy losing her job, her car breaking down, and catching her husband (Nat Faxon) cheating with her all in the same day. Fed up, she embarks on an impromptu road trip with her grandmother that goes wrong in just about every way possible. The movie has a stellar cast including Kathy Bates, Allison Janney, Dan Aykroyd, Mark Duplass, Gary Gole, Toni Collette and Sanda Oh, among others.

The movie was co-written by McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, who also directed and played a role in the film. It was produced by McCarthy, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. It premiered over Fourth of July weekend and grossed over $100 million on a $20 million budget, but it was critically panned. It even won McCarthy and Sarandon nominations at that year's Razzie Awards.

At the time of this writing, Tammy has an average rating of 4.4 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 24 percent of reviews counted as positive. The audience score is only slightly higher at 36 percent positive, but the people who love the movie go to bat for it with passion. Many seem to particularly love it because McCarthy co-wrote it and worked on it with her husband, making it stand out among some of her other, better-known roles. McCarthy and Falcone also worked together this way on The Boss in 2016 and Life of the Party in 2018.

Tammy will be added to Netflix on Friday, March 1 along with a whole batch of licensed content a few notable Netflix Originals as well. It is also available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores.