Melissa McCarthy Reveals What It's Really Like to Work With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy has nothing but great things to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The actress gushed over the Duchess of Sussex during an interview when talking about Markle's 40th birthday that just took place on Aug. 4. McCarthy was discussing her Nine Perfect Strangers film when she discussed appearing in Markle's 40th birthday video where she announced her 40x40 initiative.

"[Meghan] said, 'Let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce,'" she said. "I was like, 'Yes! What a great idea.' I was so pleased to be a part of it." The actress even touched on the fact that Prince Harry, who made a quick appearance in the video, wanted to show off his juggling skills and asked if it would be okay if he did that. McCarthy was absolutely stunned and gushed over his talents, encouraging him to do it. So he did.

"He's like, 'Is it going ot be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times?'" she explained. While the world has mixed opinions about the royal couple after their decision to step down from their royal duties, the pair have had a lot of people in their corner in the midst of the royal family drama, including McCarthy. The 50-year-old had nothing but great things to say about both of them.

"They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring," McCarthy said. "They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids." She noted how "sweet and funny" the couple were throughout the process saying how "inspiring" they were to her. "They way she wants to celebrate her 40th is by helping and empowering other women, like, how do you not get behind that?" McCarthy said. Despite their royal lives, McCarthy did comment on how they don't take themselves "too seriously" and said how she was honored to "be apart of it."

The parents-to-two have been heavily criticized and heavily praised for their decision to move to the United States and step away from royal life completely. While it appears Harry still has an ongoing feud with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, being so far away from home is potentially giving the family the space they need. Markle and Harry seem to be enjoying their lives in Southern California as they look to build their family up in America.