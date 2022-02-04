Nicole Kidman’s Apple TV+ Series ‘Roar’ Announces Premiere Date, Get Your First Look at Star-Studded Series

Nicole Kidman’s dark comedy anthology series for Apple TV+ officially has a premiere date. The streamer announced Friday that Roar, executive produced by and starring Kidman, will premiere all eight episodes globally Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. The thought-provoking female-driven series, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch of GLOW, has a star-studded cast of award-winning actors.

Alongside Kidman stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar “offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today,” according to the streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways,” the show’s description reads. “How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.”

In each half-hour episode of the show, a different story will be told. Gilpin plays Amelia in her chapter, a woman so strikingly beautiful that her husband builds her a shelf to sit on in their home, reports Deadline. Syal will play Anu, a woman stuck in a lackluster marriage who decides to return her husband to the store she first purchased him from. Stewart will play Jane, an angsty teenager with a love for horses and a journey to avenge her father’s death. The other stars’ stories have yet to be revealed, but Apple TV+ did release first-look images Friday of what’s to come for Kidman and Rae, among others.

Kidman also executive produces the show alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films, while Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, while Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content. Roar premieres Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+.