Nicole Kidman to Star in New AppleTV+ Series 'Roar' With Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo

Nicole Kidman is set to star in a new AppleTV+ series titled Roar, alongside fellow actresses Alison Brie and Cynthia Erivo. Not only will Kidman be starring on the new show, she'll be an executive producer as well. The series is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern and the eight half-hour episodes will be shared through a female's point of view.

After the announcement that Apple made, it was also revealed that the feminist fables will also star Merritt Wever. Emmy Award-winning producers Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss will also executive produce per Made Up Stories. While many behind-the-scenes names have been announced, the rest of the cast is yet to come.

In recent months, Kidman has made headlines for starring in another new series titled Being the Ricardos along with actor Javier Bardem. The movie is about the relationship between I Love Lucy stars and real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. However, the Aaron Sorkin film didn't come without heavy backlash. While fans are thrilled about the idea, they did have something to say about the cast, with some feeling like Will & Grace star Debra Messing should have had the honors of the role, including Messing herself.

There was a point in time where Messing was asked if she would play a role like that and she said no, but then pointed out after the news of Kidman being given the opportunity that she had changed her mind when one fan brought it up. In fact, Messing did a great job playing Ball on an episode of Will & Grace, and before playing. the role on screen, she was given a blessing by Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

"I was in the green dress. We were about to shoot the song and dance and she walked in and she just looked at me and didn't say anything," she recalled. "Then she hugged me and said, 'This feels really good. It's been a long time since I've hugged you,' and everyone started to cry." Although fans and Messing felt strongly about the subject, Sorkin did break his silence on the fan debate and said he's been in this position before where people jump all over the cast before the actual product is pushed out.

"I think that the people thought that we've cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo," he told Entertainment Tonight. "The film takes place during a production week of I Love Lucy — a Monday table read for Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that go us here — and because there's a table read, there's rehearsals and then there's tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo [...]," he noted before adding, "[...] [I'm used to] people making assumptions about what it is and having an opinion about what it is not only before they've seen it, before we've made it."