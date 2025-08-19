New Netflix Action-Thriller Series Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Star

A Game of Thrones star is setting her sights on a new Netflix action-thriller series.

According to Deadline, Natalie Dormer has been cast in Extraction, opposite Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook.

Set in the world of the action thriller movie franchise of the same name starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction will consist of eight episodes for its first season. Sy will be portraying a mercenary who “embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting emotional wounds.” The series explores the “trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.”

Dormer is set to portray Clayton Wisper in a series regular role. Sources tell the outlet she is the leader of a private military contractor, but not much else has been revealed about the character. Extraction will mark Dormer’s latest role after starring in a handful of projects in 2024, including The Wasp, Audrey’s Children, and the streaming series White Lies. She is best known for her role as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, recurring in Seasons 2-6. Dormer also portrayed Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

Additional credits include Pets United, The Professor and the Madman, Patient Zero, In Darkness, Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Forest, Elementary, The Riot Club, The Counselor, The Long Way Home, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Tudors, among others. According to her IMDb, Dormer is also working on the TV series The Lady with Joseph Ollman, Ed Speleers, and Ophelia Lovibond, as well as the thriller series Minotaur with Assaad Bouab.

Extraction started off as a thriller movie, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe and Anthony Russo and Ande Parks. Releasing in 2020 on Netflix, the film stars Chris Hemsworth as an Australian black ops mercenary who takes on a mission to save an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Bangladesh, but the mission goes awry when he’s double-crossed.

The film also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour. Extraction 2, released in 2023, saw the entire cast return, with both films being produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO production company. Details surrounding additional casting and the premiere date have not been announced. The Russos will return to produce, with Glen Mazzara serving as the showrunner.