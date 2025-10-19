Netflix’s Top TV Shows Today (Sunday, October 19, 2025)

The hype around Monster: The Ed Gein Story is dying down, as the show just lost its place at the top Netflix’s TV show chart.

A hit show has returned, moving the serial killer drama out of the way to take over.

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

4. No One Saw Us Leave

Official Synopsis: “A mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes their children abroad, forever changing her life.”

3. Boots

Official Synopsis: “Boots is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.”

2. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Official Synopsis: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Official Synopsis: “In Season 3 of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”