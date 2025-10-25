Netflix’s Top Movies Today (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

Netflix has a new No. 1 movie amidst a big ad campaign.

The streaming giant’s new geopolitical thriller is catching eyes, while two recent hits are jockeying for the No. 2 spot.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 25, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. The Perfect Neighbor

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Using bodycam footage from dozens of police visits, The Perfect Neighbor bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.”

1. A House of Dynamite

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”