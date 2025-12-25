Netflix’s Top 8 Movies on Christmas Revealed

Merry Christmas from all of us here at PopCulture.com! If you’re looking to relax with a movie today, Netflix has you covered.

Whether you’re enjoying some alone time or bonding with family/friends around the TV, here are the current most-watched offerings on the streamer!

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Thursday (Dec. 25, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

8. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

7. The Christmas Chronicles 2

Official Synopsis: “It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).”

6. My Secret Santa

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”

5. A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Official Synopsis: “When a successful city realtor reluctantly returns home for Christmas to sell a rancher’s land, she faces family drama – and finds an unexpected romance.”

4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”

3. Four Brothers

Official Synopsis: “Four adopted brothers are reunited at the funeral of the woman that raised them. When it becomes apparent that her death may have been more than a tragic accident, the brothers band together and hit the streets of Detroit looking for answers and those responsible for the murder of their mother.”

2. The Christmas Chronicles

Official Synopsis: “The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

1. The Great Flood

Official Synopsis: “The Great Flood is a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film follows those holding onto the last shred of hope for humanity struggle to survive in a flooded apartment building on the last day of Earth overcome by a great flood.”