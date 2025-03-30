In more troubling signs for The Electric State, the Millie Bobby Brown flick has already slipped out of the top parts of Netflix’s movie chart. Instead, some licensed holdovers like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera are still holding strong. Add in some newcomers — including an A24 horror flick and an emotional Netflix drama — and it seems like The Electric State doesn’t have the staying power of some Netflix smashes of the past.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

6. Kraven the Hunter

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.”

5. The Twister: Caught in the Storm

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. With pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.”

4. Talk to Me

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A group of teens turn an embalmed hand that can possess the holder into a rowdy, risky party game. But once the rules are broken, there’s no going back.”

3. Despicable Me 4

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

2. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Big Nick (Gerard Butler) goes rogue to hunt down master thief Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) in a high-stakes European diamond heist.”

1. The Life List

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”