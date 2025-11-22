There are a lot of new tiles in the Netflix top 10 right now, with last weekend’s No. 1 movie slipping a ways down the chart.

Plus, Kpop Demon Hunters is starting to lose some of its steam after months of dominance.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 22, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

7. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

6. The Marksman

Official Synopsis: “A Marine turned Arizona rancher leaves a bloody trail when he becomes the protector of a young boy fleeing deadly cartel assassins.”

5. The Sandlot

Official Synopsis: “New-kid-in-town Scotty joins a pickup baseball game and hits a Babe Ruth-signed ball into the junkyard of a mean neighbor guarded by a menacing dog.”

4. Train Dreams

Official Synopsis: “Based on the beloved novella by Denis Johnson, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier (Golden Globe-nominee Joel Edgerton), whose life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th century America. Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation’s railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit. After a tender courtship, he marries Gladys (Academy Award-nominee Felicity Jones) and they build a home together, though his work often takes him far from her and their young daughter. When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert finds beauty, brutality and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he has felled.”

3. In Your Dreams

Official Synopsis: “In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.”

2. Champagne Dreams

Official Synopsis: “Sydney Price (Minka Kelly) is a determined on-the-rise executive who finally gets her chance to lead a major acquisition for Chateau Cassell, a beloved champagne house nestled in the heart of the Champagne region. When she hears she has been summoned to France around Christmas as part of the negotiations, she arrives in the city of lights with a hopeful heart and ready to close the deal.

Taking one night off to soak in the magic of Paris over the holidays, Sydney has an unexpectedly charming run-in with Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka), a stranger who turns one simple evening into something special. But her plans for a whirlwind romance are quickly upended when she discovers that this charming Parisian is the founder’s son of the very company she is hoping to acquire. Yet, even amidst the gentle competition set by Hugo Cassell (Thibault de Montalembert) for all the potential buyers at the family vineyard, Sydney and Henri find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, realizing that their burgeoning feelings might be hard to keep bottled up.”

1. The Carmen Family Deaths

Official Synopsis: “A young man’s dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family in this true-crime tale.”