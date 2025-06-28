Netflix’s latest hit, The Waterfront, continues strong into its second week. However, one of the streamer’s returning dating shows is picking up momentum.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (June 28, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Sirens

Official Synopsis: “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

4. The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Official Synopsis: “Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is ‘the one’ actually someone else?”

3. America’s Sweethearts

Official Synopsis: “Follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chase their dreams and a coveted spot on the squad.”

2. Ginny & Georgia

Official Synopsis: “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

1. The Waterfront

Official Synopsis: “A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.”