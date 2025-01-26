Back in Action (starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz) and the Despicable Me movies are taking up real estate in the Netflix chart. However, some interestng new titles are also in the mix. One of these is Saturday Night, the recent dramatization of the first Saturday Night Live episode’s production. Another is a horror hit featuring an iconic killer.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Despicable Me 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League.”

4. Saturday Night

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In 1975, a young producer races to prove his prowess as his chaotic cast of comedians prepares for their first-ever broadcast — live from New York.”

3. You Gotta Believe

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a family man and Little League coach receives devastating news, his ragtag team rallies around him all the way to baseball glory.”

2. Scream VI

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The survivors of the Woodsboro murders move to New York City for a fresh start but must relive their nightmare when Ghostface reemerges to torment them.”

1. Back in Action

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”