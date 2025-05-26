Netflix’s Top 5 Movies on Memorial Day 2025 Revealed

Families are coming together to watch movies on the Memorial Day holiday, according to most of the selections in Netflix’s top 5 right now. Three of the films are perfect for family movie nights, while the other two provide thrills and true crime intrigue.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday (May 26, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Nonnas

Official Synopsis: “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”

4. Untold: The Fall of Favre

Official Synopsis: “Super Bowl champion. Three-time NFL MVP. Hall of Famer. But that’s not the whole story. This tell-all documentary unravels quarterback Brett Favre’s legacy and pattern of unchecked behavior, including an explicit text message scandal and his involvement in a massive welfare fraud scheme that shocked the nation.”

3. Instant Family

Official Synopsis: “This couple made careers out of renovating homes. But when they become caregivers to three strong-willed siblings, their lives will need an overhaul.”

2. Fear Street: Prom Queen

Official Synopsis: “Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

1. The Wild Robot

Official Synopsis: “The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”