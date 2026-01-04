Netflix’s Top 3 TV Shows Today Revealed — and ‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t No. 1

The latest Netflix TV show chart is in, and Stranger Things is not No. 1.

This is likely due to front-loading, the newest release drop being just one episode, and Netflix’s theatrical release stunt. However, it’s still a wild thing to see!

Continue on to see the Netflix top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Jan. 4, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Found

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Hunt the enemy. Save the missing. Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar return for a gripping all-new season of shocking twists. After bringing her darkest secret to light, Gabi must rebuild trust with her team and face her escaped kidnapper once again, all while rescuing the missing people who need her… before it’s too late.”

2. Stranger Things

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

1. Run Away

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”