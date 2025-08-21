Netflix Star Undergoes Physical Transformation for New Drama Role

Richard Gadd is looking much different than in his Baby Reindeer days!

The breakout Netflix star underwent a dramatic transformation for his upcoming HBO and BBC series Half Man, bulking up significantly to star opposite Jamie Bell in the six-episode drama series that Gadd also created, wrote, and executive produced.

Half Man follows estranged ‘brothers’ Niall and Ruben, played by Bell and Gadd, respectively. “When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives,” the show’s synopsis reads.

“Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, the series explores the highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way,” the description continues.

The network promises, “The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and plumb the depths of what it means to be a man, per the synopsis.”

Also starring in Half Man are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, Charlotte Blackwood and Calum Manchip.

Half Man is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on HBO Max in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, and on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland.

On July 11, Gadd celebrated a “belated wrap” on his upcoming show, thanking everyone who worked to make it possible. “I was blessed with the most outstanding producers, directors, cast and crew. Thanks to each and every one of them!” he wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “Roll on the edit. Roll on post. Roll on maybe, just maybe… being able to look my Dad in the eye again.”