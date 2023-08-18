Netflix Star Confirms He's Been 'Openly Gay' Since Age 12

Netflix star Joe Locke has confirmed that he's been "openly gay" since he was 12 years old. During a recent conversation with Teen Vogue, the Heartstopper actor explained, "People have assumed and written it, and I haven't ever corrected anyone because I haven't felt the need to. But I've never specifically stated my sexuality."

Locke then went on to share that he knew he was gay at nine years old, adding, "I have been openly gay since I was, like, 12." Commenting on how discussing his personal life in public has an impact on his family, revealing that some of his family members have had uncomfortable social media interactions due to his online trolls. "It's a weird guilt I sometimes feel that, by association, their lives are affected by choices in my life," he said. "It's a mutual thing. I need to learn my boundaries and people need to learn their boundaries. Most attention comes from a really good place, and I hope I always appreciate that."

In Heartstopper, Locke plays Charlie Spring, a high school student who was recently outed. He stars opposite Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, an older, popular student — and rugby player — who Charlie falls in love with. "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance," reads the Season 1 synopsis. "Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

The Heartstopper Season 2 synopsis adds: Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

During Locke and Connor's conversation with Teen Vogue, the pair explained that their real-life friendship is a big part of what makes their on-screen chemistry work so well. "I know that he cares for me and that I can rely on him, and I know that he can rely on me," Connor said of Locke, who then added of Connor, "It's really just bonded us together. And I love him. He's a very, very brave man, in more ways than anyone in the public eye could understand. I love him lots."